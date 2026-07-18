5 AI web browsers to use now that ChatGPT Atlas is shutting down

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Web browsers are our window to quite literally everything on the internet. That’s why all the top AI companies scrambled to launch their own web browsers — it allowed them to better see and understand exactly what you are looking at. However, web browsers are a tricky habit to break, and as a result, ChatGPT Atlas — OpenAI’s own AI-first web browser that perhaps not many knew existed — is sunsetting next month.

ChatGPT has its own reason to kill its browser, but don’t let this decision make you believe that AI browsers are doomed. As a matter of fact, they’re only going to become a more ingrained part of our lives, just as web browsers themselves did back in the day.

As ChatGPT Atlas shuts down, here are some of the best AI web browsers that you can try out instead.

Which company do you think is building the best AI browser? 2 votes Google 50 % Perplexity 0 % Microsoft 0 % The Browser Company 50 % Brave 0 %

Google Chrome

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

Google Chrome needs no introduction. It has already been the most popular web browser of all time, and all the other alternatives have been jostling to make space for themselves. But Google further increased that divide by integrating Gemini directly into its browser. Gemini now sits in the upper-right corner of the browser, where you can chat about any of your tabs for things like product comparisons, customizing recipes, getting technical insights, and whatnot.

Every single browser has an AI sidebar these days, but Chrome one-ups them with Gemini Live integration, helping you interact with AI in real time. Google is already experimenting with turning on Gemini’s agentic mode inside Chrome, letting it control tabs and do stuff on your behalf. And except for the agentic features, everything is bundled for free, so you don’t have to spend a dime extra.

Chrome is quickly becoming one of the most capable AI web browsers, thanks to Google’s strong vertical integration — tempting enough that it made me jump ships.

Dia

Karandeep Singh / Android Authority

The Browser Company’s current browser of focus is Dia. It is based on the foundation set by Arc, and you can actually see a lot of the borrowings while using Dia, from quick shortcuts to join meetings to its tab management. While it may not scream that it’s an AI browser, it does have some smart features baked in, and that, in my books, is a better kind of implementation.

For starters, it does have an AI sidebar to summarize long text for you or even give you pointers from a YouTube video. However, its stronger differentiator is the Custom Skills feature that lets you create a shortcut prompt to execute a number of actions. For instance, I’ve set it to look up my favorite tech websites and give me a rundown of everything new when I run it every morning.

It brings the best of Arc and modern AI browsers without being too in your face, and that balance is its biggest strength.

Perplexity Comet

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Perplexity Comet is by far the most artificially intelligent web browser you’ll come across. I spent a fair bit of time with it during its early days, and it left me thoroughly impressed with how it could not only see your tabs but also interact with them in real time as if the screen in front of you was playing on its own. And it has only gotten better since.

The company has a product called Computer (a $200/month feature), which is essentially an AI orchestrator that works on your tasks in the background, so you don’t even need to have your laptop open. If it’s unable to talk to an app in the background, it can (with your permission) browse inside Comet and take actions in apps, all autonomously. The first time you see it in action, it truly feels like you’ve entered a sci-fi movie set far into the future.

Microsoft Edge

Andy Walker / Android Authority

For those deep into the Microsoft ecosystem, either through your office or school, the Edge browser feels like a natural addition to your setup. Like most other modern browsers, it has a context-aware sidebar that can pull information from your open tabs to simplify long texts or compare things for you.

While Microsoft Edge may not appear modern with its traditional layout, it is among the most efficient Chromium-based browsers out there, not just on Windows but also on Mac OS. If you can ignore Microsoft pestering you to try out its other products, Edge remains an excellent web browser on its own, with its AI capabilities as the cherry on top.

Brave

Pankil Shah / Android Authority

Brave has long maintained a privacy-first stance, and that extends to its AI integration as well. Its Leo AI is capable of performing all the regular tasks that you expect from other browsers, like summarizing pages and rewriting text, but while preserving your privacy. It even allows you to pick your preferred language model without locking you into a single provider, letting you choose the one that best suits your needs.

However, Leo AI locks a few advanced features, including newer LLMs, behind a paid tier that costs $15 a month. Additionally, you may find Brave’s AI to be not as capable as other, more mainstream alternatives, and neither does it have a lot of cross-service integrations. But if you have minimal expectations, it will do the job perfectly well.

Arc (honorable mention)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Arc was the poster child of The Browser Company, which not only made tall claims about turning web browsers around but also delivered on them. I have been an Arc fan for a long time, and even though the company has stopped its active development, it’s still available and used by those who find every other browser not good enough, coming from Arc.

Its AI Max features are about enhancing your experience rather than just slapping a chatbot into the browser for the sake of it. I like how it automatically tidies up tab titles and downloaded file names for easier identification, along with direct integrations for various AI chatbots like ChatGPT within the search bar. If you don’t mind it never getting a single new feature down the line, it could prove to be the web browser you settle on.

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