Chrome for Android can now read webpages like a podcast

TL;DR Google Chrome on Android is now getting NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews feature.

The feature instantly turns content on any webpage into an interactive podcast.

It was previously available in the experimental version of Chrome, but now seems to be rolling out widely.

Chrome for Android is now getting a new AI-powered upgrade for its Read Aloud feature. Instead of just reading out the full text of a webpage, the browser can now use AI to generate an Audio Overview for the content that works like a podcast.

Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman spotted the feature on the stable version of Chrome for Android, suggesting it’s starting to roll out more widely. When enabled, the AI creates a summary of the webpage and plays it back like a podcast conversation between two AI hosts. The point is to turn any article or boring block of text into a quick, interactive listening experience.

To access Chrome’s read-aloud feature on the Android app, open a web page, tap the More icon (three dots) at the top right, and select Listen to this page. The new Audio Overviews feature is available here. A new button in the Reading Mode overlay next to the playback speed option lets you toggle AI playback on or off.

We previously reported on this feature months ago when it was available in Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the browser that Google uses to test new features. After that, we also spotted AI audio overviews for Chrome on Android in a beta build of the app. Now, it looks like Google is finally rolling out the feature for regular users in the stable version.

Notably, the feature is borrowed from Google’s NotebookLM app, which was the first to offer AI-generated Audio Overviews to turn long-form content into digestible podcasts. Back in March, Google also introduced Audio Overviews in Gemini, and now with its inclusion in Chrome, it’s great to see the useful feature getting a wider audience.

