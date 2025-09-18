Google is giving Chrome's omnibox an upgrade you'll love or hate

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is putting an AI Mode chip in Chrome’s omnibox for quicker access to the feature.

The omnibox will also start suggesting relevant questions based on the context of the page you’re on.

Clicking on a suggestion will open a side panel with an AI Overview and the opportunity to ask follow-up questions.

If you’re a fan of AI Mode and AI Overviews in Google Search, get ready for some interesting updates. Google is making it faster and easier to access these Search tools in the Chrome browser. The company is also enhancing Chrome’s protections to make browsing safer.

Accessing AI Mode is fairly simple, and it doesn’t take much time to do. All you have to do is go to Google Search and click or tap on the AI Mode tab. But if that’s not fast enough for you, the tech giant has a new way for you to access the feature. In the Chrome browser, you’ll now find an AI Mode chip sitting in the omnibox. After you type something into the bar, you can hit the chip and it will take you directly to AI Mode.

That’s not the only enhancement the omnibox is getting. Chrome’s address bar will also start suggesting relevant questions based on the context of the page you’re on. For example, if you’re shopping for mattresses, clicking on the omnibox may present questions like “what’s the warranty policy?” Clicking on any of these suggestions will open a side panel where you’ll see an AI Overview and have the opportunity to ask follow-up questions.

AI Mode quick access and contextual suggestions are coming to the US in English first. Google says it plans to expand these features to more countries in more languages in the coming weeks.

Along with the omnibox upgrades, Google is enhancing Chrome’s protection. The firm plans to expand Safe Browsing’s Enhanced Protection mode by stopping sites that use fake viruses or fake giveaways to trick you. Chrome will also now be able to detect unwanted notifications that appear spammy or scammy, giving you the option to see them or unsubscribe. And the browser will now use AI to learn your preferences and take into account signals, like site quality, to present site permissions in a less intrusive way.

