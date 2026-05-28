A bizarre Chrome bug is locking some Android tablet users out of their browser

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome’s recent Android update is crashing on some tablets before the browser can even open.

Affected users see a “You can have up to 5 windows” message, even when only one Chrome window is active.

The bug appears tied to Chrome version 148.0.7778.178 and is heavily impacting Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S6 Lite.

Google’s recent Chrome update appears to be turning into a headache for some Android tablet owners, and the bug is bad enough that it can completely lock users out of the browser.

Over the past few days, reports have flooded Reddit from people who suddenly can’t open Chrome on their tablets (via PiunikaWeb). According to multiple reports, the browser doesn’t open normally and instead flashes a message saying, “You can have up to 5 windows,” then crashes back to the home screen immediately. The strange part? Many affected users say they don’t even have more than one Chrome window open.

It seems to be related to Chrome version 148.0.7778.178, with Samsung tablets being especially affected. Some of the affected devices include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Tab A11+, though we’ve also seen Lenovo and Xiaomi tablet users report the same behavior.

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Users on Reddit expressed their frustration, saying they had already tried the usual fixes, such as clearing app cache, deleting data, and restarting their devices. For many, none of it was effective.

Now Google has admitted the problem publicly. A Chrome support manager replied directly to affected users in a Reddit thread, asking them to send details, including the version of Android they are on, their tablet model, the Chrome build number, and if they had any active Chrome windows running. That usually means it’s gone up the internal chain. Google has marked the issue as a P1 bug, meaning it’s a high-priority issue.

The evidence so far points to Chrome’s new multi-window handling on Android tablets. Recently, Chrome has added more desktop-like behavior for tablets, like support for separate windows for incognito. Developer chatter and user reports suggest the browser may be miscalculating closed windows on some lower memory devices. Chrome then incorrectly assumes the user has reached the five-window limit and kills itself before it can start.

If you’re impacted, then at least there’s a temporary workaround. Some users say that if you uninstall the Chrome updates from the Play Store, it reverts to the factory version and the browser starts working again. Keep in mind that if you downgrade the app, it could erase any unsynced tabs or local browsing data, so it’s not the best choice.

For now, Google is actively investigating the bug, and a patch is likely coming soon. But if your Android tablet suddenly won’t open Chrome after the latest update, you’re definitely not alone.

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