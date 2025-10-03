Google Chat is a little more fun with new sticker options

TL;DR Google Chat’s desktop interface now has an option to insert stickers into messages.

The update will be available to all users and will be enabled automatically.

The new sticker functionality is currently exclusive to the Google Chat web interface.

Google Chat is picking up a fun new tool. Users now have the ability to send the same type of stickers that can be accessed through Gboard and Google Messages inside Google Chat messages on desktop, expanding on the existing media messaging options.

As announced by Google, the web-based Google Chat interface now has a built-in sticker picker nested alongside the existing GIF picker. Both stickers and GIFs now live behind a sticker icon in Google Chat’s message field.

Google says this new sticker functionality will be available for all Google Chat users, without any action required by individuals or their workspace admins. The rollout started yesterday, though Google says it may take up to 15 days for the ability to insert stickers into messages to appear for everyone.

This new option is technically exclusive to Google Chat’s web-based desktop interfaces, both at chat.google.com and in the Chat tab within Gmail. As of now, mobile apps aren’t getting a dedicated interface to attach stickers to messages. It is possible to insert stickers in Google Chat on mobile using your phone’s keyboard, however.

Google Chat also recently gained Gemini integration to help “refine” your messages, in case your own writing is a little shaky. Like this week’s sticker update, that Gemini functionality is currently exclusive to Google Chat’s web interface.

