Google Chat’s new Gemini feature could help you impress your boss

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chat now has a Gemini-powered “Refine” button to clean up your messages.

It suggests improvements to things like clarity, grammar, tone, and conciseness.

For now, it’s only available on the web version and in English.

For those of you using Google Chat as a regular tool in your workplace, you’re about to get a Gemini-powered button that can tidy up the way you write. If you’re sending a message to a big team or a senior colleague, the new “Refine” option can polish your text so it sounds clearer and more professional.

According to Google’s Workspace blog, Refine is now rolling out in the web version of Chat. Tap the new button while composing a message, and Gemini will suggest edits for things like grammar, spelling, tone, and conciseness. Google suggests it could be especially useful when English isn’t your first language, or when you just want to be sure your wording hits the right note.

You’ll find the Google Chat Refine button in the toolbar that appears above the compose box when you tap the formatting button at the bottom, right alongside options like bold and italics. You can also highlight specific text to trigger it.

The feature might feel familiar if you’ve used Gemini help to write a message in Gmail, so it was a natural progression for the same treatment to come to Google Chat. For now, it’s web-only, so don’t expect to see it in the mobile app just yet.

The rollout starts for Rapid Release domains on September 23, with a wider rollout for Scheduled Release domains beginning October 7. It’s available to Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus, and Google’s paid AI subscription tiers, but it’s limited to English for now.

