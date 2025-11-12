Google’s new Cameyo trick lets Chromebooks play nice with Windows apps

TL;DR Google has officially relaunched Cameyo by Google, letting businesses run Windows apps directly through Chrome OS or a browser, with no full Windows install required.

It’s a big deal for IT teams trying to move away from Windows, though history shows that enterprise migrations don’t happen overnight.

If Google ever extends this tech to regular Chromebook users, it could finally make Chrome OS a real rival to cheap Windows laptops.

Last year, Google quietly acquired Cameyo, a software virtualization company known for making Windows apps run seamlessly through a browser. Now, that acquisition is paying off. Google has officially rolled out Cameyo by Google, a rebranded and fully integrated version built right into the Chrome OS ecosystem. The concept sounds simple but carries huge implications: Cameyo lets businesses run their existing Windows apps directly on Chrome browsers or Chromebooks, with no full Windows installation required.

The way it works is that instead of spinning up an entire virtual desktop, users can just click an icon, launch a single Windows app inside Chrome, and start working. It’s lighter, faster, and avoids the headaches of managing bulky virtual machines. For IT teams still tethered to old Windows-based software, this could finally be the bridge they’ve been waiting for, by providing a way to move employees to secure, cloud-first Chromebooks without giving up the tools they still depend on.

Now, for the rest of us, this is where things get really interesting. If Google ever brings this down from the enterprise clouds to the consumer world, Chromebooks could go from “good enough for browsing” to “good enough for everything.” Imagine running Photoshop, QuickBooks, or even a light version of AutoCAD on a Chromebook. Combine that with Google’s plan to merge Chrome OS and Android into one unified platform, and the future suddenly looks a lot more fluid. A single Google-powered system that handles Android apps, web apps, and even legacy Windows ones? That’s a potential ecosystem shake-up.

Of course, the timing of it all is a bit confusing. You see, Google recently confirmed that it’s combining Chrome OS and Android into a single platform. That kind of overlap makes the roadmap murky. Is Chrome OS evolving into Android, or are they coexisting? No one’s quite sure yet, and this Cameyo announcement doesn’t exactly clear it up. That said, what it does make clear is that Chrome OS, at least in the enterprise, isn’t being abandoned anytime soon.

