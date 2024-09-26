Google Calendar gears up for a visual refresh with new 'flairs' (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on adding new visual “flairs” to the Google Calendar app.

We found the new flairs in version 2024.38.0-677549254-release of the Google Calendar Android app.

Flairs are decorative images that are added to events based on keywords in the descriptions.

Google is gearing up to introduce a fresh coat of visual paint to the Google Calendar app with the addition of new “flairs.” For those unfamiliar, Google Calendar flairs are artistic images that automatically adorn specific events in your schedule view based on keywords used in their descriptions.

For instance, words like “cinema” or “coffee” might trigger corresponding imagery, adding a touch of personality and quick visual identification to your calendar. Each of the 12 months also boasts its unique flair, reflecting the changing seasons and holidays.

While tinkering with the Google Calendar app for Android (version 2024.38.0-677549254-release), we stumbled upon an entirely new set of flairs for all sorts of events and even some updates to the monthly ones. It looks like Google Calendar will also introduce more specific flairs for everyday events. Below, you can see a couple of new flairs we could activate for events like birthdays and train bookings.

Someone even put together a handy list on GitHub of the keywords that trigger these flairs so you can try them out yourself and see what pops up. We get it if you’re unwilling to go through all that effort. So, here’s a consolation collage of all the new monthly flairs that we could see.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

It’s worth noting that these upcoming flairs are purely cosmetic and don’t add any new functionality to the Google Calendar experience. We expect these flairs to roll out to both the Android and iOS apps for Google Calendar. If you don’t see them in your Google Calendar app yet, keep an eye out for upcoming updates as they may soon become available.

