Say goodbye to wasted space: Google Calendar starts giving big screens some love

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an update for the Calendar app.

There is a new option that scales event information density based on screen size.

The update is available to users with personal Google accounts, all Workspace customers, and Workspace Individual subscribers.

Earlier this year, Google announced it was making a change to the Calendar app. This update would help to optimize Google Calendar for various screen sizes. If you’ve been waiting for this change, you’ll be happy to know that it’s finally rolling out.

In a new blog post, Google announced that it is updating information density for the calendar grid to accommodate larger screens. Now, when you want to adjust the appearance of your calendar grid, you’ll see three information density options: Responsive to your screen: Your calendar dynamically scales and enlarges events to fill larger monitors, which makes events easier to read.

Your calendar dynamically scales and enlarges events to fill larger monitors, which makes events easier to read. Comfortable: Your calendar keeps the standard layout with traditional spacing, regardless of your screen size.

Your calendar keeps the standard layout with traditional spacing, regardless of your screen size. Compact: Your calendar shows a denser view with tighter spacing, which allows you to see more events at once.

There’s nothing you have to do on your end for this update. If your screen is big enough, you should see these options appear by default.

This update is coming to Calendar users with personal Google accounts. It will also be available to all Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers. The rollout is starting today and could take longer than 15 days for visibility.

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