Google's finally optimizing Calendar for big, high-res screens

TL;DR Google Calendar is getting a new layout for your daily view that’s optimized for large, high-resolution screens.

Calendar users with screens big enough to take advantage will automatically get the new view in the next few weeks.

If you don’t care for the layout changes, you can always revert to the old look through Calendar settings.

Whether you’re a gamer, a spreadsheet guy, a coder, or just a YouTube addict, pretty much everybody using a computer likes having a nice, big screen. Sure, we care about refresh rate, and color gamut, and power efficiency, but everything else being equal, how often are we going to turn down the chance to work on a larger display? Despite that compulsion, “bigger” doesn’t necessarily mean “better.” Today we’ve at least got some good news for those of you rocking particularly expansive monitor setups, as Google shares how one of its tools is embracing all that space.

If you’re the kind of Google Calendar power user who already puts your whole day into Google’s time-management tool, you know just how busy those entries can get — especially if you’re viewing multiple calendars at once. Google already offers a flexible set of daily, weekly, monthly, and annual views, giving you control over how much you see at a time.

That approach has been working well enough for many users, but Google reports that those with the biggest and highest-resolution screens have been complaining that Calendar hasn’t been doing all it could to take advantage of their hardware, often leaving them with undesired whitespace.

Well, Google has heard you, and it’s doing something about it. In both the main web view for Google Calendar, as well as places where Calendar pops up in your Workspace sidebar, users on big screens will start seeing a denser daily view. This one’s optimized to show you everything important happening over a 12-15 hour period, and avoid wasting so much of your screen real estate.

Unfortunately, these improvements sound limited to your daily view — Google hasn’t mentioned any similar layout upgrades for weekly or monthly screens.

There’s nothing you have to do in order to take advantage of this upgrade — it will just start appearing by default for Calendar users when your screen is large enough. If by some chance you really object to this new layout, you can always go to Settings, pull up Appearance options, and adjust Calendar’s Information density.

Otherwise, enjoy! The denser new layout should start hitting Calendar users everywhere over the next few weeks.

