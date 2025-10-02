Google Calendar finally lets you manage calendar sharing right from the app

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR New calendar sharing options are available in the Google Calendar app.

You can now share and unsubscribe from calendars using your phone.

These actions were previously only possible in the desktop Calendar interface.

Early this year, we shared evidence that the Google Calendar app was cooking up new sharing controls, a change that would save users having to use the desktop interface to share calendars with others, as well as to unsubscribe from calendars you no longer want to see. Those changes are now rolling out widely.

As of version 2025.38.0-809757839-release of Google Calendar, the app presents options to share individual calendars with other users or groups, right from your phone. The option isn’t terribly obvious, nested under Settings in Google Calendar’s side panel menu. But considering these actions weren’t possible in the app at all up until now, it’s definitely an improvement.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To edit sharing settings for any of your calendars, head to Settings in the Google Calendar app. From there, tapping any of your listed calendars will reveal settings that now include a Shared with heading, where you’ll see options to share or revoke access to the calendar with other users or your Google account family group.

This update also adds the option to unsubscribe from calendars that others have shared with you, which was also previously only possible from the desktop Google Calendar interface.

If you deal with lots of different calendars, being able to manage them all more easily from your phone will probably make for a considerable upgrade. It looks like these new options are widely available in the latest version of the Calendar app, which you can grab from the Play Store right now.

Follow