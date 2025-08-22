Google Calculator is getting new buttons with its Material 3 Expressive redesign

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated its Calculator app with a Material 3 Expressive design.

Besides new colors, the redesign brings new button styles and enhanced overflow menu options.

The update also brings a new condensed font for numbers.

In recent months, several of Google’s apps on Android have received energizing new colors with its Material 3 Expressive design language. While Google is still perfecting the design for more commonly used apps like Gboard, some other apps, including Google Phone, Gmail, Files, and Calendar, have already been repainted in new shades and with visual changes that improve readability. As Google continually expands the list of supported apps, it is including the Calculator app.

Google Calculator’s redesign arrives as part of version 9.0 of the app, which is beginning to roll out today. Being a significant number upgrade, the app also gets functional changes beyond the new visual elements characteristic of Material 3 Expressive.

Old UI in light theme New UI in light theme Old UI in dark theme New UI in dark theme

Firstly, we see a slight modification to the number buttons, which now appear bigger than before and lie closer to the edge of the screen. Besides the bigger buttons, the top row of buttons — for square root, pi, power, and factorial — is now integrated with the expanded layout that contains other scientific calculator functions. These functions can be revealed by tapping the button with the up and down arrows.

Besides merging the top row, the redesign brings individual enclosing buttons for scientific calculator controls. Previously, these controls were simply depicted by icons on a borderless space. The simple change adds more cohesion to the design.

Scientific functions in Old UI Scientific functions in new UI Overflow menu in old UI Overflow menu in new UI

Besides this improvement, the overflow menu in the Calculator app also gets icons that complement the text, a change we have also witnessed being brought by Google to apps getting the Material 3 Expressive redesign.

Finally, the update brings a narrower font type for numbers entered in the calculator. While the previous font appeared closer to Google Sans, the new condensed variant might remind you of the older digital font that appears on actual calculators.

Although Calculator does not enjoy the privilege of being a default app on Android, you can download it on any device from the Play Store. If you still see an older version, you may also grab version 9.0 from APKMirror.

