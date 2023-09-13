More 25th anniversary wallpapers land from Google, get them here!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR There are new Google birthday wallpapers available to download.

The six wallpapers help celebrate Google’s 25th anniversary this year.

Don’t download these from the page directly, as they will be compressed. Use the button at the bottom of the article.

This year marks Google’s 25th anniversary. It’s hard to believe, but 25 years ago, there was no such thing as Google. There were no Pixel phones (or even Nexus ones), Android wasn’t a thing, Gmail didn’t exist, and you needed to use MapQuest for directions. Yes, they were dark times.

To help celebrate 25 years of Google goodness, we have official Google birthday wallpapers for you to download. These wallpapers come directly from Google and join a previous Japan-exclusive set launched a few weeks ago.

There are six wallpapers altogether with two different color schemes. You can see them below. However, don’t download the wallpapers from the images on this page. They have been compressed and won’t deliver the high quality you want for your phone. Head to the bottom of the article to download a ZIP file with all the high-resolution images.

Google birthday wallpapers: 25 years

Enjoy these wallpapers by clicking the button below. You’ll get a ZIP file with all six images in their uncompressed quality. Unzip the file, choose whichever image is your favorite, and add it as your phone’s background.

