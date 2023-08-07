These Google wallpapers celebrate the company's 25th anniversary

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Two official Google wallpapers are here to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary.

The wallpapers feature doodles of things from the company’s history.

Google celebrates its birthday on September 27.

Technically, Google started as a company on September 4, 1998. However, for most of its existence, it’s celebrated its anniversary on September 27 each year due to that date being a big one for early search engine traffic. Either way, the company’s 25th anniversary is just around the corner, and everyone can enjoy the fun now.

On Google’s Japanese store page, you can find two Google wallpapers celebrating its silver jubilee. Both wallpapers are essentially the same, except one has cartoon doodles outlined with colorful lines, and the other uses black lines for a bolder look.

The doodles in question celebrate various things associated with Google’s brand. How many can you spot? We see Google Cardboard, the Chrome Dino, the word “1998,” a Nest Mini, one of the Google bicycles on the company’s campus, a Pixel phone, and, of course, a birthday cake. You can also see Google’s co-founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page. There are definitely more!

If you want to join in on the fun, download the Google wallpapers from this Drive link so you get the highest-resolution versions.

