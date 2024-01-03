Google wants your 2024 Bard wishlist

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is soliciting feedback from Bard users online for new features and tweaks.

Some of the most popular user requests include an app and image generation smarts.

Bard is Google’s rival to ChatGPT and Bing Chat, bringing a smarter, faster chatbot experience to the table. There’s definitely room for improvement, though, and Google is indeed soliciting user feedback online.

Bard product manager Chris Gorgolewski posted a Reddit thread titled “2024 Bard wishlist” (h/t: 9to5Google), asking users what changes and features they’d like to see in Bard in 2024.

Some of the most upvoted responses from users include a Bard app, the ability to tone down censorship, improved code generation capabilities, and image generation. Other notable user requests include persistent memory for some tasks, Google Home integration, and custom instructions akin to ChatGPT.

Googler Jack Krawczyk also posted a list on X, showing the top four requests for Bard from users. These requests included more control over the chatbot’s hallucinations, improved multimodality (i.e. more ways to use and create with Bard), an app, and Bard Advanced to test bleeding-edge features. Krawczyk also called on X users to submit their own requests.

We’re glad to see Google requesting Bard feedback from users, so here’s hoping that many of these features and tweaks get implemented by the team in the coming months.

Comments