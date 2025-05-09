Google is bringing automatic passkey upgrades to Android (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google Password Manager for Android could get automatic passkey upgrades.

This would be a major improvement over having to manually upgrade your passwords to passkeys on Android.

Passkeys are more secure and convenient alternatives to usernames and passwords.

Google has firmly embraced passkeys as an alternative to passwords, giving users a more secure and convenient way to sign in. The Chrome browser on desktop can automatically convert website passwords to passkeys, and it looks like Google Password Manager for Android will soon have the same ability.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We sifted through the latest version of the Google Play Services app (version 25.19.31 beta) and discovered that the Google Password Manager for Android could receive automatic passkey upgrades. We also enabled this feature, as seen in the screenshot below.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This feature means your phone’s existing website and app credentials would be converted to passkeys without your explicit permission. Instead, when you sign in to a supported service with your password, Google Password Manager will seamlessly upgrade your credentials to a passkey and notify you.

This would be a convenient feature as you currently have to log in to a supported website or app and then manually upgrade to a passkey. Fortunately, this feature can be disabled if you still prefer passwords or want more control over passkey generation.

Passkeys are a more convenient and secure alternative to standard usernames and passwords. This tech lets you log in to a service or app by entering your device PIN or scanning your fingerprint/face. The passkey is stored on your device for better security, but it can be synced to other devices.

