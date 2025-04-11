Google's handy Autofill feature might soon get an under-the-hood UI refresh (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Autofill with Google is an underappreciated feature on popular Android phones. Google saves your data, such as name, address, and even login information, and automatically fills it out on web forms and sign-in pages. Most users take the feature for granted; even fewer people know you can change related settings through your Android phone. Google has recently been experimenting with UI revamps across various services, and it seems that a UI refresh is on the cards for Autofill, too.

Google Play Services v25.14.32 beta includes code that changes the UI of the “Autofill with Google” page present in Google Account settings in the Settings app. We managed to activate the changes to give you an early preview before the UI rolls out.

The current/old UI looks pretty clean, but Google is revamping it nonetheless. The icons get a white background in the new UI, and there’s a launch icon on every entry, indicating that you’d be leaving the settings to go to a webpage. There’s a new pencil icon across the Google account entry, which helps indicate to users that you can edit/change the account used for Autofill. Towards the end, we see the linkouts to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

While the new UI looks decent, Google should have taken the opportunity to clean up the icons for Preferences and even the usually-hidden Debug settings. The monochrome icons looked out of place in the old UI and look even more so in the new UI when other icons sit on a white background. One can argue that the monochrome icon is how the rest of the Settings app looks, but I’m just saying Google should turn in one direction and stick with it.

This UI redesign is not currently available to users and may or may not roll out in the future. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

