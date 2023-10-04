Google announces Assistant with Bard — a supercharged generative AI helper

Google

TL;DR Google is bringing generative AI capabilities to Assistant.

The new experience will be called “Assistant with Bard.”

It will roll out to early testers soon, followed by a public release in the coming months.

Google Assistant is getting supercharged with Bard, the company’s generative AI conversational chatbot. Called “Assistant with Bard,” the new experience combines Bard’s reasoning capabilities with Google Assistant’s personalized help.

You can use voice, text, and images to interact with Assistant with Bard. Google says it will be accessible on both Android and iOS in the coming months.

So, where can you access Assistant with Bard? Google is integrating it into some of its services you may already be using, like Gmail and Google Docs.

On Android, Assistant with Bard promises a more contextually helpful experience on your phone. Google gives us some examples of how this will work. For instance, if you see a photo of a cute puppy you would like to post on social media, you can float Assistant with Bard on top of the image and ask it to write a social post for you.

Google

This is the first time we’re seeing a conversational UI overlay powered by AI on Android phones.

Google has yet to reveal more details about how Assistant with Bard will function and everything it can do. It’s also unclear if Google plans to retire Google Assistant as we know it and just run with Assistant with Bard.

The company will roll out the new experience to early testers soon before bringing it to the public over the next few months.

