Google Assistant gets its first meaningful update in a long time: Two new voices

TL;DR There are two brand new Google Assistant voices in United States English: “Lime” and “Indigo.”

They join the ten other US English voices you already know.

Google says these are “designed to bring more diversity to your current options.”

At Google I/O 2023, almost everyone mentioned “AI” more than once. However, there wasn’t much discussion about Google Assistant, which, for now, is Google’s most popular AI tool.

Today, out of the blue, Google quietly augmented Google Assistant with a meaningful update: two new voices for United States English users. The two voices are “Lime” and “Indigo,” which join the ten other voices you’ve already heard: Red (default), Orange, Amber, Green, Cyan, Blue, Purple, Pink, British Racing Green, and Sydney Harbor Blue.

Google made this announcement quietly in a blog post related to helping people make the most out of Google Assistant.

To change your Assistant’s voice, it’s as easy as saying, “Hey Google, change your voice.” This command works on your phone, smart speaker, smart display, or anywhere else. However, it’s easiest to do on your phone as you get the helpful selection page you see above. When you do it on speakers and smart displays, you need to run through each voice individually and pick from there, which is time-consuming.

Google Assistant voices are available in 29 languages, with many languages having multiple styles from which to choose.

