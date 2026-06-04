Check your spam folder: Google's $68M Assistant settlement emails are going out now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Assistant users have started receiving emails to claim their part of a $68 million privacy settlement, but reports suggest the messages are ending up in spam folders.

The lawsuit accused Google Assistant of recording conversations during false activations and allegedly using that information for ad targeting.

Google denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the matter.

To receive the payout, the settlement form must be completed by August 27, 2026.

Google Assistant users are finally being notified about a $68 million privacy settlement, and if you think you might qualify, it may be worth taking a look inside your email’s spam folder.

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Settlement emails are now landing in users’ inboxes (h/t Artem Russakovskii), and the notification directs recipients to googleassistantprivacylitigation.com. As per the settlement agreement, this is the official website handling claims related to the settlement. The problem is that the emails are being filtered into spam folders, making them easy to miss.

Check your email spam for a class action settlement notification from https://t.co/U9THmIDcHp It is a legit settlement website. The form is a pain in the ass to fill out, but could be worth it. pic.twitter.com/RUgZ0ucgZU — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 3, 2026

The Google Assistant settlement stems from a class action lawsuit that Google agreed to resolve in January 2026. Plaintiffs alleged that Google Assistant sometimes activated accidentally after falsely detecting wake words like “OK, Google” and recording conversations it was never supposed to hear. They further claimed that information gathered during these unintended activations was used for advertising purposes.

The plaintiffs argued that the company crossed a line when Assistant allegedly listened during conversations that were never intended for Google’s ears in the first place.

Even though Google denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement, it agreed to pay $68 million to resolve the case.

Now the claims are open, and eligible users are being asked to complete a fairly detailed claim form to receive compensation. If you’ve used Google Assistant during the period covered by the lawsuit and think you may qualify, it’s a good idea to search your inbox for messages related to the settlement and check your spam folder if nothing appears.

Who is eligible for the payout?

https://googleassistantprivacylitigation.com

The settlement website notes that the “Purchaser Settlement Class” covers users who purchased a Google-made device in the United States or its territories between May 18, 2016, and March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, the “Privacy Settlement Class” includes Google Assistant users or members of a user’s household whose communications were allegedly recorded by Google Assistant due to a false activation between May 18, 2016, and March 19, 2026. The class also includes users whose communications were disclosed to third-party review vendors during that period.

To receive the payout, the settlement form must be completed by August 27, 2026.

As always, users should verify that any email they receive points to the legitimate settlement site before submitting personal information.

While individual payouts will depend on the number of approved claims, eligible users who miss the notification could miss their opportunity to participate altogether. That’s why it’s important to check your spam folder right now.

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