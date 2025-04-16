Google Assistant will disappear from Fitbit smartwatches in the coming weeks

Google has made it clear that the Assistant era is over . The company has been hard a work replacing Assistant with Gemini on phones, but the change is also expected to come to headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and cars. We found evidence of the tech giant preparing for the swap on Wear OS devices back in January. However, Google Assistant won’t just disappear from Wear OS smartwatches; Fitbit smartwatches are also losing the virtual assistant, and that change will start soon.

On the Fitbit community forum, an overlooked post from late March announces that Google Assistant on Fitbit is coming to an end in the next few weeks. As the moderator explains:

Over the next few weeks we will be progressively phasing out Google Assistant on your Fitbit device. You can learn more about this process here. This change means that Google Assistant voice control for activities will soon no longer be available on your Fitbit device.

While you’ll no longer have access to Google Assistant on Fitbit, you won’t be completely devoid of a virtual assistant. Users will at least still have access to Amazon Alexa in certain languages and countries.