Google Assistant third-party Notes & Lists integration is coming to an end

Google Assistant is an easy way to create notes and lists quickly. Some people keep their notes/lists in Google Keep while others choose to use a third-party service. Unfortunately, that’s no longer going to be possible soon if you use a third-party app.

Today, AnyList — an app that lets you create and share shopping lists — announced that Google Assistant integration is coming to an end. But it’s not just AnyList; Google is ending Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration for all non-Google apps.

Currently, anyone can use Assistant to create lists/notes in apps like AnyList, Any.do, and Bring! Grocery Shopping List. However, that will change on June 20, 2023, when support is scheduled to shut down.

Not only will users no longer be able to create notes/lists, but it also looks like the notes/lists that were previously created with Google Assistant will disappear. On the Assistant support page, tucked within the “Where are my old lists?” section, the company states that these notes/lists will also no longer be available on June 20.

Notes or lists created with Google Assistant using a non-Google list service won’t be available after June 20th, 2023.

However, the tech giant does offer a way to save that data before the deadline.