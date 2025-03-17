Google is stripping away more Assistant features from Nest and Android devices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is phasing out more Assistant features from its ecosystem.

Notable removals include Family Bell announcements, Live Translations in Interpreter mode, and birthday reminder notifications.

Last week, Google made an announcement that many of us saw coming — Gemini is set to fully replace Google Assistant. That means 2025 marks the end of the Google Assistant era on most Android phones that support Gemini. But the shift isn’t just happening on phones. Late last year, some Nest devices also started rocking a Gemini-powered Google Assistant, which could also soon turn into full-blown Gemini integration in the near future.

As part of this transition, Google is steadily erasing traces of the Google Assistant from its ecosystem. In its latest move, the company has quietly added a few more Assistant features to the list of those being discontinued on both Android and Nest devices.

One of the most notable feature removals is Live Translation in Interpreter mode, which enabled Android and Nest devices to translate conversations in real-time. Google is also discontinuing the ability for Assistant to schedule or recall Family Bell announcements — a feature that lets users set reminders for their family at specific times or events.

Below is the full list of Google Assistant features being phased out. Google notes that if you try to use a feature that’s being discontinued, you may receive a notification informing you of its upcoming removal. Favorite, share, and ask where and when your photos were taken with your voice. You can still favorite and share your photos in the Google Photos app and see where and when your photos were taken on your Smart Display and tablet.

Change photo frame settings or ambient screen settings with your voice. You can still change your photo frame settings in your Smart Display settings.

Translate your live conversation with someone who doesn’t speak your language with interpreter mode. Translating a single word or phrase from one language to another will still work.

Get birthday reminder notifications as part of Routines. You can still ask your Assistant to set a reminder about birthdays you care about.

Ask to schedule or hear previously scheduled Family Bell announcements.

Get daily updates from your Assistant, like “send me the weather every day.” You can schedule updates when you create a custom

Routine.

Routine. Use Google Assistant on car accessories that have a Bluetooth connection or AUX plug.

