An era of Android is ending: Google Assistant gets its sunset timeline

TL;DR Google has quietly confirmed a timeline for Google Assistant’s retirement.

Introduced in 2016, the Google Assistant will likely breathe its last just before its 10th birthday.

According to a banner on Google’s support forum, Assistant will remain available “until March 2026.”

For almost a decade now, millions of Android devices have spoken the language of the Google Assistant. However, more recently, Google has made it clear that Gemini is its new digital helper, replacing Assistant across multiple platforms, including Android phones, Android Auto, Wear OS, Google TV, and others. Now, Google has quietly confirmed when Google Assistant will take its final bow.

A banner spotted (h/t Assemble Debug) on Google’s official Android Auto support forum reveals that Google Assistant will continue to work on Android “until March 2026.” It’s the clearest and only timeline Google has offered till now about Assistant’s impending farewell. In the same notice, Google reassures users that “Gemini will understand the same commands as Google Assistant and also give you the option to speak naturally.”

For many Android users, especially those with Google Home devices, this is a big moment. Google’s transition from Assistant to Gemini on Google Home devices hasn’t been entirely smooth, with many users still preferring Assistant over the AI chatbot. However, Google Assistant’s demise was inevitable, as the company rapidly transitions to its Gemini-powered era.

The Google Assistant emerged in May 2016, first tucked into the short-lived Allo messaging app and the original Google Home speaker, before becoming an integral feature of Android phones. It was and will remain one of Google’s most defining consumer-tech features of all time, one that eventually spread across phones, watches, TVs, cars, and nearly every corner of Google’s ecosystem.

Now, as Google moves toward fully transitioning to Gemini, Assistant’s successful near-10-year run seems to be approaching its final chapter. Android users can still choose between Gemini and Google Assistant for now, but it looks like this choice won’t be available for long.

