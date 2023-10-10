Here's the first peek at the new Google Assistant powered by Bard

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Lines of code showing Bard’s integration with Google Assistant were found in the Google app.

It appears that Google could swap out Assistant’s logo with Bard’s star logo.

The onboarding progress appears to bring up a prompt to “Upgrade to the new Assistant powered by Bard.”

During its Pixel event on October 4, Google announced that it would bring Google Assistant and its generative AI chatbot together to create “Assistant with Bard.” Now we’re getting our first look at what this new AI-powered version of Assistant could look like.

The folks over at TheSpAndroid, with help from AssembleDebug, have discovered some code hiding in the beta version of the Google app. It appears beta version 14.41.41.28.arm64 contains a few lines of code related to Bard’s integration with Assistant. The outlet was also able to activate Assistant’s new feature, although it was not fully functional.

Specifically, they were able to launch an introductory screen that has a Get started button and three interactive bubbles that include Explore, Understand, and Create. Tapping on any of these bubbles expands the bubble to provide more context. If you go any further, a pop up shoots out saying that the account isn’t supported.

The publication surmises that the new version of Assistant will come to the Pixel 8 first since it has AI features that are currently reserved for Google’s latest phone at the moment. They also suggest that all the features available in the web version of Bard will be available in the Google app as well.

In addition, it looks like Google will update Assistant’s logo to match the stars it uses for Bard. AssembleDebug was even able to capture the update prompt. This prompt appears at the bottom of the screen with the words “Upgrade to the new Assistant powered by Bard” and a button that says, “Try it now.”

Google says that Assistant with Bard will be available on both Android and iOS. Once it’s integrated, you’ll be able to use voice, text, and images to interact with it. The new feature will roll out to early testers first before bringing it to the public over the next few months.

Comments