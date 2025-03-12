Here's an early video preview of the upcoming Google app Search AI Mode in action (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Gemini is changing the way we use so many of Google’s apps and services, and that’s probably no more true than it is when it comes to Search. While that started with AI Overviews, we’re now on the cusp of an even bolder, more all-encompassing embrace as Google tests its full-on AI Mode for Search. We’ve already brought you an early look at how that AI Mode is being implemented in the Google app, and now we’re taking that preview up a notch with a video hands-on.

We’re checking out version 16.9.39.sa.arm64 beta of the Google app for Android, where we’re able to access that same interface with new shortcuts we shared with you before, moving the Voice Search and Lens options out of the Search bar to make way for AI Mode. But while we only had some still screens for you back then, we’re now able to share the interface in action:

As you can see, we have that floating Search bar action when we scroll working just like it does with regular Search, but now we can tap the icon to access Google’s AI Mode. Presented with requests, it generates exactly the sort of detailed, organized response we’ve seen from AI Mode before, with links available for all its source material.

In addition to text and voice queries, you’ll also be able to interact with Search AI Mode through Google Lens, which we can see picking up some new color accents as implemented here. In addition to searching what you see with your camera, you should also be able to upload existing photos this way, making them a jumping off point for AI Mode searches. None of this is very surprising, but it’s still nice to get an opportunity to see it all come together in action like we do here.

Right now, none of this is yet publicly accessible, but it sure feels like we’re getting closer and closer to the day when Google might give us a shot to officially start testing out what Search AI Mode can do.

