This is our first look at Google Search's upcoming AI Mode

Google is developing an AI mode for Search that is expected to offer a more conversational search experience, helping users ask follow-up questions to refine their queries. We first spotted references to this feature in a teardown of the Google app last October and got our first look at the new button to launch the AI Mode on mobile later in the year. Now, Google has reportedly started testing the feature internally, and we have a better idea of how it may work upon release.

9to5Google reports that Google recently sent an internal email inviting employees to test Search’s AI Mode. The email describes the feature as a more intelligent way to research topics using Search that organizes “information into easy-to-digest breakdowns with links to explore content across the web.”

Google further explains that the AI Mode is powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0 that enables “advanced reasoning and thinking capabilities.” It’s designed to accommodate more open-ended and exploratory queries that ask Search for advice and comparison. In addition, the AI Mode will allow users to ask follow-up questions. The company also shared the following example queries that are suited for the upcoming mode:

“How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?”

“Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability.”

“What do I need to get started with aquascaping?” Follow-up: “What are some nearby stores to buy supplies?”



The email also includes a screenshot showcasing the “early release” desktop experience for the AI Mode. It shows a new AI Mode chip that appears alongside Search’s Image, News, Shopping, etc. filters. Selecting it opens a chat interface with answers, a text box at the bottom for follow-up questions, and a card containing relevant links on the side. AI Mode is reportedly also available on mobile to the early testers, but the email doesn’t include screenshots showcasing the mobile UI.