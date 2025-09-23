Gemini chat controls may be about to change in the Google app (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR We spotted several Gemini UI changes being tested in the latest Google app update.

The chat screen adds a new way to start a chat, a dropdown menu, and a Share option in two places.

The menu now says “Connected Apps” instead of “Apps.”

Google keeps refining the Gemini experience inside the Google app, and the latest update may be about to bring a few subtle but handy changes. This time, the focus is on making chats easier to start, manage, and share.

In version 16.37.46.sa.arm64 of the Google app, we’ve managed to enable a handful of adjustments that should make Gemini feel a little more streamlined. One change shows up in the account menu, where the old “Apps” entry is now labeled “Connected Apps.” It’s a small switch that better reflects how Gemini ties into other services. You can see the before and after images below.

Before After

The Gemini chat screen has also been reworked. At the top, the account switcher has been swapped for a “New chat” shortcut, giving you a quicker way to start fresh rather than opening the sidebar.

Before After

What you might also notice in the second image above is that, next to the chat title, there’s a new down arrow. This opens a bottom sheet with options like Share, Pin, Rename, and Delete, as shown in the first image below. That list of actions was previously only found by heading into the sidebar and long-pressing on a chat.

Actions from down arrow next to chat The Share option has been added to the actions from the sidebar

In the second image above, you’ll see that the Gemini sidebar also now includes a Share option alongside Rename, Pin, and Delete. This gives you an alternative way to share a conversation without first opening it.

Since these changes are all in testing at the moment, there’s no guarantee they’ll eventually roll out widely, but they point to Google making Gemini a bit simpler to navigate and manage.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

