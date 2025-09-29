Search results for

Computing

Google's brand-new Windows app has already hit a snag

Just installed Google's search app for Windows? You need to reinstall it.
By

3 hours ago

Google or Google Search logo on Chromebook laptop stock photo (1)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google recently launched an experimental search app for Windows.
  • The company recommends that you uninstall and then reinstall the app.
  • Redownloading the app will allow you to continue to receive updates.

Did you install Google’s recently released search app for Windows? If you did, then you’ll want to uninstall and reinstall the software. That is, if you want the app to get continued updates.

For those unaware, the Google app for Windows allows you to search for information from your computer files, installed apps, Google Drive files, and the web. All you have to do to start a search is hit Alt + Space, and a search bar will pop up. It initially launched about two weeks ago as a new experiment in Labs.

However, it looks like something may have been off with that initial build. As 9to5Google reports, Google has started recommending that you uninstall and reinstall the app so you can continue to receive updates.

The company’s message reads:

To ensure continued delivery of all future updates:
 
  1. Uninstall the current app from your installed apps list.
  2. Return to Google Labs and redownload the app.

It’s not clear what the issue is, but there must be some kind of error the tech giant discovered. Google did make it clear that this is an experimental app. As such, we can expect to run into bugs. Fingers crossed that it will be smooth sailing from here on out. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet and want to give it a try, it’s available in Search Labs.

GoogleGoogle SearchMicrosoft Windows
