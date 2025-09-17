Google's new app shows Microsoft how desktop search should work

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced a new experimental search app for Windows.

You can press Alt + Space to bring up the new Google app for Windows to search your computer, Google Drive, installed apps, and the web.

The app also gives you access to Google Lens and AI Mode.

Google just brought its search experience to Windows with a new experimental app. The new Google app for Windows lets you search your computer, Google Drive, installed apps, and the web all from one place, similar to the search experience on Chromebooks. Once you opt in for the experience, you can launch the Google app on your Windows machine at any time by pressing Alt + Space.

Google

When the search bar pops up, you can type your query and see results instantly without switching windows. You can also use Google Lens to select and search for anything on your screen. This makes it easy to translate text, get homework help, or look up information from images.

The Google app for Windows also includes an optional AI Mode if you want deeper, more detailed answers and need to ask follow-up questions. However, the good thing about the experience is that you can stick to the regular search UI if you don’t want AI to interfere with your queries. The video below should give you a good sense of how the app works on Windows.

Microsoft’s built-in search for Windows has long been criticized for being slow and inconsistent, and Google’s new app already appears to be a superior, faster way to handle desktop search. It combines local files, cloud files, apps, and web results in one interface, and the fact that you can also keep the search bar floating on top of other windows means it won’t get in the way of what you are working on.

That said, Google has made it clear this is experimental. You need a personal Google account to try it, and some bugs may appear. Right now, it’s only available in the US and in English, and it’s also limited to Windows 10 and newer devices.

