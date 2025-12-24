You can now get 50% off Google's AI Pro plan with Nano Banana Pro (but there's a catch)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is offering 50% off the Gemini AI Pro annual plan.

This promotion only applies to new Google One subscribers, though, which means many users can’t take advantage of the offer.

The AI Pro plan includes Nano Banana Pro, the Deep Research tool, 2TB of cloud storage, and other perks.

Google has a variety of AI services you can use at no cost, including Gemini, Nano Banana, and more. The company also offers subscription plans if you want more advanced capabilities and a ton of cloud storage. Now, Google has announced a hefty discount on one of these plans.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google confirmed via the Gemini Twitter account that it’s offering 50% off the Google AI Pro annual plan. The Google AI Pro plan offers Nano Banana Pro, the Deep Research tool, the more advanced Gemini 3 Pro plan, and 2TB of cloud storage. Other benefits include higher usage limits in services like NotebookLM and Jules, access to the Flow tool, and AI-powered calling for local businesses in the US.

Not seeing this promotion in your market? That might be because the offer only applies to new subscribers. In fact, a Google employee clarified that existing Google One subscribers can’t take advantage of this deal, either. The employee noted in other tweets that this promotion was available in regions like Chile, the EU, and the UK.

It’s unclear when the deal expires, but the deal URL and tweet suggest that it’ll be available until December 31. So you likely still have some time if you’re considering a purchase.

Follow