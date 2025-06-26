Your favorite Google AI features just got a cheaper yearly price

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced an annual subscription for its Google AI Pro (2TB) plan, costing $199.99 annually.

This new annual option saves users approximately 16% ($40) compared to the monthly $19.99 plan.

Higher-tier plans like the 5TB and above plans and the Google AI Ultra plan still require monthly billing options with no access to discounted annual rates.

Ever since Google launched the Google AI Pro plan (previously called Google One AI Premium plan), users have been asking for an annual plan. Some Android flagships come with a free trial subscription for Gemini Advanced through the Google One AI Premium plan upon purchase, but eventually, users have to start paying for the AI perks. They can only do so monthly, which can get cumbersome very fast. Google mentioned its intention to bring annual plans for Google AI Pro, and they’re finally doing so.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has introduced an annual subscription for Google AI Pro (2TB), costing $199.99 annually. The Google AI Pro monthly plan costs $19.99, so opting for the yearly billing saves you about 16%, or $40.

The Google AI Pro plan was already available for annual billing, but with its 5TB tier, coming in at $24.99 monthly and $249.99 annually. If you need to jump up to higher tiers like 10TB, 20TB, 30TB, or even to the Google AI Ultra plan, you must stick with monthly billing, as these higher tier plans do not have an annual billing option.

Currently, I cannot see the annual billing option for the Google AI Pro plan when subscribing to the plan on a new account. However, when I log into my other account that is already subscribed to the plan, I can switch from the monthly plan to the annual billing option. Hopefully, Google extends the offer to new subscribers, too, though if you’ve never subscribed to Google One’s AI plans before, the monthly plan remains a good starting point. If you like the AI perks that come along, you can switch to the annual subscription thereafter.

