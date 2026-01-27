Google's AI Overview summaries now let you ask follow-up questions on mobile

Google Search’s AI Overviews and AI Mode are closely related: both pull info from the across web and attempt to boil it down into plain-language answers to user questions. Today, Google announced that, if the initial summary at the top of Search doesn’t answer your question and you don’t feel like clicking any links, you can now hop from an AI Overview right into a conversation-style exchange with AI Mode to ask follow-ups.

Google has announced in a blog post that starting today, when you tap the Show more button that appears toward the bottom of an AI Overview in Search on mobile, the full overview will be accompanied by a new text box that reads Ask anything. Entering another question in that box will kick you over to AI Mode.