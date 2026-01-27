Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google's AI Overview summaries now let you ask follow-up questions on mobile
2 hours ago
- An update to AI Overviews lets users move right into an AI Mode “conversation” to ask follow-up questions.
- Gemini 3 now powers AI Overview responses.
- These changes are rolling out starting today.
Google Search’s AI Overviews and AI Mode are closely related: both pull info from the across web and attempt to boil it down into plain-language answers to user questions. Today, Google announced that, if the initial summary at the top of Search doesn’t answer your question and you don’t feel like clicking any links, you can now hop from an AI Overview right into a conversation-style exchange with AI Mode to ask follow-ups.
Google has announced in a blog post that starting today, when you tap the Show more button that appears toward the bottom of an AI Overview in Search on mobile, the full overview will be accompanied by a new text box that reads Ask anything. Entering another question in that box will kick you over to AI Mode.
AI Overview summaries have linked to AI Mode on Google Search’s desktop interface for some time, with a button near the bottom that says Dive deeper in AI Mode. The new text box on mobile is a bit quicker, with a more seamless transition from AI Overview to the full AI Mode experience taking place once you enter a second question in that Ask anything text field.
AI Overviews should be somehow improved, Google says, by the transition to Gemini 3 as the default model that powers the summaries, delivering a “best-in-class AI response right on the search results page.”
These changes, rolling out today, make it easier to use Google without having to directly interact with any third-party sites. That can be convenient for quick, low-stakes questions — but as Google itself will remind you, “Gemini can make mistakes, so double-check it” if you really need accurate info.
