Listen to an early preview of the new voices for Google Search's AI Mode (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Search’s upcoming AI Mode is expected to offer improved voice search capabilities.

Google has introduced four new voices with the latest Google app beta on Android for this feature.

We’ve also spotted the updated Voice settings page for the AI Mode.

Google is working on a new AI Mode for Search that will offer users a more conversational search experience. The feature will reportedly let users search with their voice and, like Gemini Live, will let them ask follow-up questions to refine their queries. Google recently started testing the feature internally, and we’ve now spotted evidence suggesting that it could come with a new set of voices.

AI Mode’s voice search capabilities will not only let you search with your voice, but could also read out the search results for a completely hands-free experience. For this, Google has added four new voices in the latest Google app beta release for Android (version 16.7.21). The previews for the voices confirm that they’re meant for AI Mode’s voice search feature, and they seem to be different from the Gemini voices already available in the Google app.

In addition, we’ve spotted the updated Voice search settings page for the feature. It has a new Spoken results option that you can enable if you want the search results read aloud and four voice options for the same, including Jungle, Lime, Royal, and Sapphire.

Current Voice search settings Updated Voice search settings

Google has yet to share details about Search’s upcoming AI Mode, but we expect the company to start beta testing the feature soon. We’re eager to try it out, and we’ll let you know as soon as it goes live on the beta channel.

