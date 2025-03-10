Casting chaos: Google advises against factory resetting your broken Chromecast

If your Chromecast isn’t working for the past several hours, you’re not alone. Many Chromecast users, namely those using the second-generation Chromecast and the Chromecast Audio, have recently been unable to cast content to their devices , with a strange authentication error coming in their way. This is a frustrating issue for a device whose sole purpose is to allow content casting. Several users have factory reset their devices as a troubleshooting method, but now Google says you don’t need to do that.

The GoogleNestCommunity account on Reddit has posted the following statement:

Hey all, We’re aware of an emerging issue impacting Chromecast 2nd gen and Chromecast Audio devices and are working on a fix. Do not factory reset your device – we will keep you all updated when the fix rolls out. If you have already factory reset your device, we will provide instructions to set your device back up as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

The statement comes a few hours too late, as many users have already attempted to factory reset their Chromecast devices, as this is standard troubleshooting advice applicable across devices and ecosystems. If you are one of those, Google says instructions on getting your device back to a working state will be posted soon.