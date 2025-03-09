A strange error is making Chromecast devices unusable for many users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chromecast (2nd Gen) and Chromecast Audio users are facing issues due to an authentication error.

Users have tried multiple troubleshooting steps, but nothing works, while newer Chromecast models remain unaffected.

Google has not yet acknowledged the issue, leaving users unsure whether this is a bug or an unannounced end-of-life decision.

Users of Google’s 2nd generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices are facing significant issues today, with their devices unable to cast any content. Reports have been flooding Reddit and other forums, with frustrated users encountering an error message that prevents them from using their devices.

The issue first gained traction on the r/googlehome subreddit, where multiple users shared their experiences of being unable to connect to their Chromecast (2nd Gen). Other users in the thread confirmed facing the same problem, with reports coming from different countries, suggesting that this is not an isolated issue.

Users have attempted common troubleshooting methods — restarting, factory resetting, reinstalling the Google Home app, clearing cache/data, and even trying different networks — but none of these steps appear to resolve the issue.

A few users are also reporting seeing another variant of the issue with an error message that reads: “Untrusted device: [name] couldn’t be verified. This could be caused by outdated device firmware.” The error message only provides an option to close the dialog box, meaning users are completely locked out of casting. (h/t: 9to5Google)

The problem seems to only affect older Chromecast models, specifically the 2nd generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio. Newer models, like the Chromecast (3rd gen) and Chromecast Ultra, are reportedly functioning without any issues.

Naturally, many users are worried that Google may have quietly killed off support for these older Chromecast models, effectively bricking them overnight. Given Google’s history of sunsetting products without much warning, this concern isn’t entirely unwarranted.

However, based on the nature of the error message, this seems more likely to be a bug rather than an intentional shutdown. If Google had planned to discontinue support, one would expect an official announcement, or at the very least, a clearer message explaining that the devices were no longer supported. The wording of the “Untrusted device” error instead suggests some kind of firmware verification failure, which could potentially be resolved with a server-side fix.

We’ll update this story if and when Google provides more clarity. In the meantime, let us know if you are facing the same issue and if you have found a workaround.

