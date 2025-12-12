Google Account settings are too complicated. Here's how Google plans to fix it

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an AI chatbot interface to help you navigate through your account settings.

We discovered a chat-based interface, powered by Gemini, that could help you find specific settings items or change specific settings.

The feature is currently under development, but we were able to pull some strings to show you how the chat interface could look.

The ultimate objective Google foresees for Gemini is to help you with basic and mundane tasks on your phone. One of them is helping you navigate menu items better through a conversational interface. Google Home recently added a feature that lets you “Ask Home” about things such as objects or people in your security camera feed. Soon, it may bring a similar chat-based interface to help you navigate through the maze of settings related to your Google account.

We recently spotted Google testing a conversational interface on the Google Account Management screen. Typically, you can access this screen by tapping your profile image in any Google app and then tapping Manage your Google account.

With this change, you will see a floating chat box near the bottom of the screen where you can type your queries. You will be able to ask the chatbot about specific settings and expect a much quicker resolution than manually digging through settings or performing a Google search. Currently, we don’t see the option to chat using voice, though that might be a possibility in the future.

These features were found hidden in version 25.49.31 of the Google Play Services app. Although they are disabled by default, which means most people can’t use them currently, we tweaked our way around to bring you a glimpse.

When you tap the floating bar to chat, it expands into a section with some suggestions for queries, such as “Do I need to review my password?” or “What’s my recovery email?” You can also type in your own question, and it further opens up a page with the conversation. Additionally, while we’re currently seeing these features on Android, Google might also extend them to the web, since the Google Account Management page is essentially an external link that opens up in a webview.

We couldn’t get it to work at the moment, unfortunately. Instead of showing us the response, the interface displays a Gemini icon. But we’ll ensure updating you once that changes.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

