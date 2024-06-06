Google Account settings can now manage more than just work and home addresses

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added an Other Addresses section that makes it easier to manage addresses you’ve used across Google services like billing addresses, autofill forms, and the like.

Not all apps are included, as this doesn’t track addresses entered into services like Google Maps.

It seems Google has quietly upgraded its Google Account settings to include the ability to manage more than just your work and home addresses. These additional addresses can’t be entered manually from here but are instead pulled from addresses you’ve previously used with autofill in applications like Chrome or Google Pay. This applies to all platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android.

In addition to adding any address used with a Google form, the company also lets you manage any profile or billing addresses you’ve used with its services. You’ll be able to edit these addresses and even add simple nicknames for easier management. There’s even a remove button that makes it easy to get rid of addresses you no longer need.

Although this update is relatively minor, it offers a convenient way to keep track of addresses you might want to reuse in autofill settings. It would be even better if this feature eventually extended to include tracking addresses from sources like Google Maps. Personally, I would find this extremely useful, as I often forget to automatically save addresses I might use again in the future and would appreciate having autofill functionality for them as well.

What do you think of the changes to Google's address management? 9 votes I like it as it will be much easier to track all the addresses I use for shipping and more. 0 % It might be useful from time to time, but I have no major opinion one way or the other. 33 % I like the idea, but would love to see it expand to automatically track addresses across more apps like Google Maps. 44 % I find it pointless. 22 %

You can check out the new section and make changes yourself directly from your Google Account dashboard.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments