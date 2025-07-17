Samsung's eye-catching Theme Park update teaches Apple how to do a glass UI right

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out a new update for the Theme Park Good Lock module.

The update tweaks the UI, adds a new “Effects” menu, and fixes minor bugs.

The Effects menu offers five options to customize the look of your icons.

If you’re a fan of customization, the Theme Park module in Good Lock can help get your Galaxy phone looking just the way you want it. From changing the colors of keycaps to adjusting the shape of icons, there is no shortage of ways to give your UI a unique look. If that wasn’t enough, users are now getting one more way to customize their screen.

Samsung has rolled out an update for Theme Park (version 1.1.01.23), which it details on the Galaxy Store page. According to the changelog, this update tweaks the UI, applies minor bug fixes, improves app stability, and fixes a few issues. Most notably, it also adds an “Effects” menu to the icon pack.

In this Effects menu, you get five options that allow you to apply certain effects to your icons. These effects include Basic, Film Grain, Duotone, Glass, and Gradient.

While this would be nice all by itself, Samsung took it a step further by giving users the freedom to adjust aspects of the effects. For example, you can change how opaque or transparent you want the very Apple-like Glass effect to be. However, this extra level of customization is only available for the Glass, Film Grain, and Gradient effects.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

This additional customization option works pretty well, with certain styles working better depending on your background. However, we have found that it’s not perfect. As you can see in the image above, the effects don’t appear to work for the Play Store icon. But that can be fixed with another update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.