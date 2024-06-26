Google rolls out Gemini-powered Summarize feature for Gmail app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced an AI-powered “Summarize this email” feature for the Gmail app on Android and iOS.

This feature is available to paid subscribers and provides a summary of email threads with over two responses.

In addition to this feature, Google has also added a Gemini side panel to Gmail’s web interface.

Google recently rolled out a “Summarize this email” feature for the Gmail app on Android and iOS devices (via 9to5Google). This AI-powered capability, which aims to streamline and condense email communication, is only available to paid subscribers at present. The company previously introduced a “Help Me Write” feature for Gmail as well.

The “Summarize this email” button appears in email threads with over two responses under the subject line. When the button is tapped, a Gemini window slides up from the bottom of the screen with the highlights of the email thread. If you find the highlights particularly helpful, tap the Copy button to copy the highlights. You can also rate the response with a thumbs up or a thumbs down based on whether you found it helpful or not.

Google

Google has already begun rolling out this new Gemini capability to eligible users, and it will be made available to all eligible users in the following weeks.

In addition to introducing the Summarize feature on the Gmail app, Google has also added a Gemini side panel to Gmail’s web interface. The capabilities of the side panel, which include summarizing email threads, suggesting appropriate responses/drafting emails, and answering questions based on the information in one’s inbox and Drive, are powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro. Users can also tap Gemini’s sparkle icon to access proactive prompts on Gmail; this feature will be fully available in the coming weeks.

The Gmail app’s “Summarize this email” feature and Gemini’s side panel on the web version of Gmail can be accessed by users who are subscribed to Gemini plans, like the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Google One AI premium, and Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on.

