Google fixes one of Gmail’s most annoying quirks for frequent phone switchers

If you’re fully dipped in the Google ecosystem on your Android flagship, there’s a very good chance that Gmail is your email app and service of choice. Other than hating Gemini in Gmail, most people have little complaint. I am an avid Gmail user for personal and professional needs, and I did have a complaint with signatures on the app, and Google is thankfully fixing it (finally!).

Email signatures are handy repositories of information that can be quickly appended to any new email or reply. Most people have a signature set for their professional account, usually denoting their full name, designation in the organization, preferred pronouns, and any relevant addresses, web links, or other information. Most organizations also have a set format for these signatures that employees need to follow.

It’s fairly easy to set a signature on Gmail on the web, but frustratingly, this did not sync over to the mobile app. So, if you do care about replying to emails from your phone, you must also set a signature in the mobile app. Even more frustrating is that the set signature also does not migrate across phones (at least, it never has, in my experience). So if I am switching phones, which I do frequently, I have to remember to set a signature. I usually don’t until I send a few emails without it and realize my omission.

As announced in the Workspace blog, Google is fixing the email signature experience. From now on, if no mobile signature is set in the Gmail app on Android, your web signature will be inserted when drafting an email. This signature will support images, logos, and text formatting, just as it appears when sending from web Gmail.

Google mentions that if you prefer not to use the web signature on your Android device, you will need to set a non-empty mobile signature, like your name, for example. If you don’t have a web signature, you won’t have a mobile signature either, so there’s nothing to worry about.

This change will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. The rollout is said to be complete for iOS devices and underway for Android devices, though Android users had spotted the change as early as last month.

I, for one, definitely appreciate this quality-of-life improvement. I can easily create signatures on my desktop and not worry about setting any on my mobile devices, regardless of which one I use. It also means that I have to change signatures at one spot too, and not worry about updating it across my devices. Do you like this change? Let us know in the comments below!

