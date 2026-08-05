Google is killing one of Gmail's most useful power-user features

As Google continues refining its web client with features like BCC recipient warnings and custom ‘Help me write’ AI edits , it is also trimming down legacy capabilities. Starting in January 2027, Gmail will officially discontinue support for the “Send as” feature for third-party email addresses, meaning you will no longer be able to send emails from external services like Yahoo, Outlook, or custom domains through your primary Gmail web interface.

Google has updated its official Gmail Help documentation to outline the timeline:

Important: Starting January 2027, Gmail will no longer support the “Send as” feature for third-party email addresses, such as @yahoo.com or @outlook.com. This change does not affect Google Workspace aliases or other Gmail addresses you own.

According to a dedicated support page detailing third-party email account support in Gmail, Google has to occasionally make a difficult choice to discontinue features that require disproportionate maintenance resources:

In our ongoing commitment to ensuring Gmail remains secure, smart, and easy-to-use, we occasionally have the difficult choice to discontinue features that require disproportionate maintenance resources. To that end, we are making changes to how Gmail handles third-party email accounts.

The “Send as” feature allows you to send emails from a different address you own, such as a work alias or a non-Gmail account like @hotmail.com, @yahoo.com, and others. However, starting January 2027, you will no longer be able to send mail from third-party email accounts in Gmail on the web or in the Gmail mobile apps on Android and iOS.