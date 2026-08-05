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Google is killing one of Gmail's most useful power-user features
Aug 5, 2026 — 4:14 AM ET
- Starting January 2027, Gmail will no longer support sending emails from third-party addresses (such as Yahoo, Outlook, or custom personal domains) via web or mobile apps.
- The change also eliminates Gmailify and web-based POP mail fetching. However, native Gmail mobile app multi-account support, Gmail-to-Gmail aliases, and Google Workspace “Send as” options will remain unaffected.
- Affected users must transition to desktop clients (e.g., Thunderbird, Outlook), dedicated email providers, or paid Workspace plans before 2027.
As Google continues refining its web client with features like BCC recipient warnings and custom ‘Help me write’ AI edits, it is also trimming down legacy capabilities. Starting in January 2027, Gmail will officially discontinue support for the “Send as” feature for third-party email addresses, meaning you will no longer be able to send emails from external services like Yahoo, Outlook, or custom domains through your primary Gmail web interface.
Google has updated its official Gmail Help documentation to outline the timeline:
Important: Starting January 2027, Gmail will no longer support the “Send as” feature for third-party email addresses, such as @yahoo.com or @outlook.com. This change does not affect Google Workspace aliases or other Gmail addresses you own.
According to a dedicated support page detailing third-party email account support in Gmail, Google has to occasionally make a difficult choice to discontinue features that require disproportionate maintenance resources:
In our ongoing commitment to ensuring Gmail remains secure, smart, and easy-to-use, we occasionally have the difficult choice to discontinue features that require disproportionate maintenance resources. To that end, we are making changes to how Gmail handles third-party email accounts.
The “Send as” feature allows you to send emails from a different address you own, such as a work alias or a non-Gmail account like @hotmail.com, @yahoo.com, and others. However, starting January 2027, you will no longer be able to send mail from third-party email accounts in Gmail on the web or in the Gmail mobile apps on Android and iOS.
You will also no longer be able to add or sync third-party email accounts in Gmail on the web. However, Google is retaining this functionality in the Gmail mobile app, so you can at least check emails from your third-party accounts, even if you can’t send anything as an alias.
The deprecation also covers Gmailify, which lets you apply Gmail features like spam protection and inbox organization to your third-party email account, as well as web-based POP mail fetching.
Note that Gmail-to-Gmail aliases and Google Workspace “Send as” functionality are not affected by these changes.
The announcement sparked quite a discussion on Reddit. Power users who relied on Gmail as a central, unified inbox for personal domains criticized the move as an attempt to push consumers toward paid Google Workspace subscriptions or paid Google One custom-domain tiers, similar to Apple’s iCloud Plus offering. Users managing family domain routing noted that while inbound email forwarding will still land in their inboxes, responding without revealing their personal @gmail.com address will soon be impossible.
Since the deprecation is scheduled for January 2027, affected users have some time to evaluate alternatives. While native mobile mail clients and desktop apps like Thunderbird (which I personally use) or Outlook will continue to support multi-account setups via standard IMAP/POP protocols, those committed to a single web client may need to migrate to dedicated email services or upgrade to a paid Google Workspace account.
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