Gmail's Help Me Write now lets you tell it how you want your email edited

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Gmail users will now be able to edit and revise email drafts via the prompt bar.

Using the custom refine instructions in Help Me Write, you can type a follow-up prompt to describe what you want changed.

This feature is available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users, in addition to Enterprise and Business customers.

When you need help writing out an email, Google’s “Help Me Write” tool is right there to help out. The Gemini-powered Gmail feature can whip up a draft with just a simple prompt. However, as it is an AI tool, it won’t always nail down exactly what you’re looking for. Google is attempting to solve this problem by rolling out a new update.

In a blog post, Google announced that Gmail users can now edit and revise email drafts via the prompt bar. Using the custom refine instructions in Help Me Write, you can now type out a follow-up prompt to refine your draft and undo or redo any edits you make. For example, you could tell the AI to include a missing detail in the second line or add a deadline to the message.

The Help Me Write feature has long had presets that allow you to change an email draft. A few of these presets include Formalize for a more professional tone, Friendly for something more casual, and Shorten for a message that gets right to the point. However, until now, you have not had the freedom to describe what edits you want to make.

This update is rolling out today for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users. It will also come to all Business and Enterprise tiers, as well as for those on Google AI Pro for Education and Frontier Plus. The rollout is expected to be completed by July 20.

Follow