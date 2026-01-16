Google is this close to letting you change your Gmail email address

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is inching closer to letting users change their Gmail.com email addresses.

The company has updated its English-language support page with instructions on how to do so.

It also notes that this feature is being rolled out gradually, so you might have to wait a while.

You’re generally out of luck if you’d like to change your Gmail address (ending in @gmail.com), forcing you to create a brand-new Google account instead. However, we recently saw evidence that Google could finally implement this functionality, and it looks like we’re ever closer to this possibility.

Google recently updated its English-language support page (h/t: Android Police) with instructions on how to change your Gmail address. This comes a few weeks after the company updated its Hindi-support page with these details.

“If your Google Account email ends in gmail.com, you may be able to change it to another address that ends in @gmail.com,” the company explains. This differs from the previous version of the support page, which notes that you “usually can’t change” @gmail.com email addresses.

Want to change your Gmail.com email address? Google says you need to visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email. You should then see the option to Change Google Account email. Don’t see this option? Then it’s not available for you just yet.

“The ability to change your Google Account email is gradually rolling out to all users and this option may not be available to you yet,” Google added on its support page, although the company previously noted this on the Hindi-language support page. For what it’s worth, the option isn’t available to me, while several colleagues report that it isn’t available for them, either.

Once you’ve made the change, Google says your previous email address is retained as an alternate address. The company adds that data saved in your account (e.g., photos, messages, emails) won’t be affected, you’ll receive emails to both addresses, and you can sign in to other Google services with either address. It cautions that you should still back up your data just to be safe. This includes Timeline data, contacts, photos/videos, and Android device data.

There are some restrictions worth knowing, though. You can switch back to your old email address at any time, but you can’t create a new @gmail.com email address for the following 12 months, nor can you delete your new email address. Google also clarifies that there might be some teething issues with Chromebooks and with apps that let you sign in with your Google account.

