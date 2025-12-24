You may finally be able to change your old, embarrassing Gmail address

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Right now, changing your Gmail address lies somewhere between being impossible and a giant headache.

In a newly update Hindi support doc, Google reports that it’s changing this, and will let you choose a new address without losing any data.

Changes will be limited to once a year, and only three times total.

A new year can be a chance to reinvent yourself, whether that’s learning a new skill, getting in shape, or trying out a new look. And while you’ve got no shortage of options there, some changes are just beyond our reach — like say, for example, if you wanted to change your Gmail address. You can always sign up for a new account, sure, and maybe even set up forwarding from your old address, but there’s no clean way to just change from one Gmail address to another. But that looks like it could all be about to change.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Your Google account is tied to an email address, and for most of us, that’s our Gmail address, ending in @gmail.com. While Google notes that you’re free to switch to a third-party email address, that means deleting your Gmail in the process.

This doesn’t appear to be live just yet, but Google recently updated its Hindi-language support documentation to describe an upcoming system for changing your Gmail address — without losing anything in the process (via 9to5Google).

There, Google says that it’s giving users the ability to choose a new Gmail address. The company notes that this support will roll out gradually, and won’t be available to everyone initially. Once you select a new one, your old Gmail address will be treated as an alias. You’ll be able to sign in using either address, and Google is explicit that you won’t lose any messages or data tied to the old one.

Unsurprisingly, there are some important limitations here. Google will only let you choose a new Gmail address once every 12 months, and only three times, total — so don’t act without thinking things through first.

But even with those in mind, this is still a huge move from Google, and we imagine a lot of people might be seriously considering a new Gmail identity. We’re still very curious about international availability, and whether this option will come to Google accounts globally — we’ve reached out to Google in the hopes of confirming its plans, and will update this post with anything we learn. With a little luck, though, you may just be trying on a new Gmail address in 2026.

Follow