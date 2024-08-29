Gemini can now help you search through your cluttered Gmail inbox

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a Gemini-powered Gmail Q&A feature to the Gmail app on Android.

This feature allows users to search their inboxes and get answers to questions about their emails.

Gmail on desktop already has a similar Gemini-powered sidebar with these functionalities.

If you haven’t noticed, Google’s been quietly weaving its powerful AI model, Gemini, into more and more of its apps. It’s the default smart assistant on Pixel 9 phones and is already a part of most Google Workspace apps. This summer, Gmail got a taste of Gemini’s magic, first with a “summarize email” button on the app and then with a whole Gemini side panel on the web, letting you summarize email threads, suggest replies, and even answer questions based on your inbox.

Now, this same functionality is making its way to Gmail on Android phones in the form of a dedicated Gemini button. Google’s calling it Gmail Q&A, and it’ll be on iOS soon, too (though the company didn’t say exactly when). Basically, it lets you do all the cool stuff the web version could, like summarize emails, find specific info, see messages from a particular person, and more, but right on your phone.

You can fire up Gemini in the Gmail app by tapping the Gemini star at the top right or using the “summarize this email” button within an email. For now, it’ll only search through your inbox, but Google says it’ll be able to dig into your Drive soon, too.

I gave it a spin on my account, and it did a pretty decent job summarizing a T&C update email and even drafting a new email from scratch. But it’s clear it’s still got some learning to do. When I asked about my next concert (even though the ticket was right there at the top of my inbox), Gemini went off on a tangent and listed out all the concerts happening around here just because my inbox had promotional emails about them. Nevertheless, it’s still a worthy first step towards making email a little less overwhelming on your phone.

The Q&A feature for the Gmail app is rolling out today and may take up to 15 days to become available to all eligible users. It’s only available to Google Workspace customers with certain add-ons (Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium) or if you’ve got the Google One AI Premium plan.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments