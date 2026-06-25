GM is adding 200 new apps to its cars with Google built-in

TL;DR GM is adding support for over 200 new apps to its vehicles running on the Cars with Google built-in platform.

Drivers can access these apps while the car is parked, but front- and rear-seat passengers can play games and watch movies even while the car is cruising.

The update is rolling out now, and the new apps will automatically appear in Google Play once it lands in your vehicle.

Last year, General Motors stepped away from offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the aim of advancing toward its own centralized platform based on Google’s “Cars with Google built-in” platform. As such, GM users have been restricted to apps that are built for Android Automotive. That selection is now getting bigger as GM has announced that its cars with Google built-in are gaining support for over 200 new apps. The new apps are available on the driver and passenger displays, as well as on rear displays in select GM cars.

Unlike Android Auto, which simply mirrors your phone’s interface on your car’s display, Android Automotive is a full operating system in itself that runs natively on the vehicle’s hardware. That means apps are downloaded and installed directly on the car, without relying on a connected phone. However, only a small fraction of Google Play Store apps are currently available for Android Automotive, making this expansion particularly significant for GM vehicle owners.

Which apps are coming to GM cars? On the driver screen, GM vehicles with Google built-in will now offer a selection of streaming apps, games, and other interactive content. Some of the apps the company has mentioned include a basketball game where you can shoot hoops, as well as games like chess and solitaire. For safety, these apps will only be available while the car is parked.

The selection of apps for the passenger screen is wider and available both while the car is parked and while cruising. GM says that streaming services such as Disney Plus, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube, and others are available for both front and rear passengers. On the other hand, if you’re looking for music and podcasts, support for Spotify, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music is coming soon.

New apps in the driver display are available on select 2024 or newer Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC cars with Google built-in. The apps will be available via Google Play under a new “car compatible apps” section.

Apps in the passenger and rear displays are available in select 2025 and newer GM vehicles, including the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac Escalade and Celestiq, GMC Yukon, and others. A full list of compatible cars is available on GM’s website.

The update bringing all of these apps to GM cars is already rolling out, but it could take some time before the new apps start to appear in your car’s infotainment system. Keep an eye out for the new “car compatible apps” section in Google Play to know when the apps make their way to your vehicle.

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