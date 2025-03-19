Avid Tinder users will know there are plenty of fake accounts and bots. At the same time, it can be frustrating if you’ve been mistakenly banned — especially if you were in the middle of an ongoing conversation. If you were wrongfully banned, it’s time to make an appeal. Let’s go over how to get unbanned from Tinder.

Why was my Tinder account banned?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Tinder bans fake accounts and bots. The system relies on reports if the algorithm doesn’t automatically recognize auto-programmed behavior and faulty interactions.

Beyond that, on its website, Tinder explains that “accounts are banned when it identifies violations of its Community Guidelines or Terms of Use.” This includes harassment, nudity and sexual content, violence, hate speech, disclosing private information, spam, scams, promotion or solicitation, prostitution and trafficking, impersonation, minors, copyright and trademark infringement, illegal usage, more than one account, third-party apps, and account dormancy.

How to get your Tinder account unbanned You can appeal the decision if you feel Tinder wrongfully banned your account. The process isn’t super simple, but it will give you the best chance of getting back on the platform.

How to submit a Tinder request: Use your browser to navigate to Tinder’s request submission page. Under What can we help with?, click on the drop-down menu and select Trouble with Account login. Under What’s going on?, choose My account was banned. Enter Your email address and phone number, and fill out the Description. If helpful, you can also attach images. When finished, click SUBMIT.

What to do if you can’t recover your account Besides making your case as an appeal, there isn’t much you can do if Tinder bans your account. Because this is a dating app and people are making themselves vulnerable, Tinder is very strict when it comes to its rules. According to Tinder, if you’ve been banned, you’ll no longer be able to access your Tinder account or create new accounts in the future. So, if you can’t change the Tinder team’s mind, you might be out of the game.

FAQs

Can I get my Tinder account unbanned using an Android or iPhone? You can no longer request support from the Tinder app. You can, however, call Tinder support at 214-853-4309. You can also use a browser to fill out a Tinder request form. Luckily, you can do this from a phone browser, too.

Can you appeal a Tinder ban? Yes, you can try to appeal your Tinder ban from the request submission page.

How do I know if Tinder banned my account? Tinder will let you know if it banned your account as soon as you try to log in.

Does my Tinder subscription cancel automatically if my account is banned? Not necessarily. If your Tinder account gets banned, you may need to cancel it manually. It is only automatically canceled if you paid directly via credit or debit card. You must cancel the subscription manually if you used your Apple ID or paid through the Google Play Store. We have a guide on how to cancel Google Play Store subscriptions here. Here’s another guide for canceling Apple subscriptions.

