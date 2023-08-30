When you create a Discord account, you’re assigned a token. Your Discord token is separate from your username, tag, and password, and allows whoever has it to log into your account. Knowing what it is will allow you to better protect yourself and safeguard your account. Here’s how to get your Discord token.

QUICK ANSWER To get your Discord token: Log into Discord via Chrome on a desktop.

Open Developer Tools , then click Network .

, then click . Press F5 on your keyboard to reload the page.

on your keyboard to reload the page. Type /api into the Filter field, then click library .

into the field, then click . Click the Headers tab, then scroll down to authorization to find your Discord token. KEY SECTIONS What is a Discord token?

How to get your Discord token

What is a Discord token?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your Discord token is an encryption of your Discord username and password that’s generated when you create your account. Comprised of a series of numbers and letters, your token is an authorization code for accessing Discord’s servers. It “authenticates” every action that you take, and can also be used to log into your account.

If someone else knows your token, they can hack into your account and will have full access to all of your Discord account information.

How to get your Discord token Go to the Discord website using your desktop browser and log into your account. Here, we’re using Google Chrome.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In Chrome, press Ctrl + Shift + I (or Cmd + Option + I on Mac) to enter Developer Tools. Select Network from the toolbar at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Reload the tab by pressing F5.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

There will be many more values within Network. Type /api into the field marked Filter. From the results below, click library.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within library, click the Headers tab. Scroll down until you see authorization. This is your Discord token.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Is it safe to give out your Discord token? It’s never, ever safe to give anyone else your Discord token. This is a unique identifier for your account, and could be used to hijack it.

Comments