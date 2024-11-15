Get a free Google Nest Audio when you buy a Nest Learning Thermostat

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Have you been thinking of getting a fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat? If so, here’s an excellent deal you might want to consider. Right now, Best Buy is giving away a free Google Nest Audio smart speaker to anyone who buys the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat and get a free Nest Audio for a total of $279.99

This offer is available directly from Best Buy. The discount applies regardless of the color versions you pick. The Nest Learning Thermostat is available in Polished Obsidian, Polished Gold, and Polished Silver. The Nest Audio can be had in Charcoal and Chalk.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is a gold standard, challenged only by Ecobee. The Nest Learning Thermostat optimizes heating and cooling in your home, and learns your habits so it stays one step ahead. You can also program manual schedules, and control it with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Here’s the cool part about this bundle offer. So, you’re getting a free Nest Audio, right? That is great, but what is even better is that the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is known for paying for itself in savings over time. Essentially, you are getting both for free if you factor in the electricity savings the Nest Learning Thermostat will provide long term.

The fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a great smart device, and we gave it a great review. Our only main complaint was the higher price, but this bundle makes it more enticing.

The unit will take multiple factors into account and intelligently manage your AC. It will learn how exterior temperature affects your home temperature, and adapt to it. It will also schedule changes by itself, learning from your preferences and habits. It will even know when you aren’t home, and turn off the AC to save energy. The thermostat also comes with a Nest Temperature Sensor, and you can add more if you wish. These little sensors can be placed in different rooms to keep a leveled temperature across the home.

As for the Google Nest Audio, it is actually our favorite smart speaker. It has great sound quality and a minimalist design that will blend into any environment. It’s covered in fabric and has a clean look, especially in the color versions left, which are the clean Charcoal and Chalk ones.

Of course, it runs on Google Assistant, so you can harness the power of the search giant’s digital assistant. You can do things like ask for random information, solve math problems, set reminders, schedule alarms, manage timers, and control your smart home devices. Yes, that includes the Nest Learning Thermostat! It also comes with Chromecast support.

We’re not sure how long this offer will stick around, but you might wan to get it as soon as possible. This is a pretty sweet deal! Not to mention, it is pretty rare to see either of these Google products on sale.

